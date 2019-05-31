BBQs at the ready, the sun will be shining in Wakefield this weekend

Temperatures are on the up!
The smell of barbecues will be filling the air again this weekend as temperatures are set to rise.

Tomorrow we could see temperatures rise to the mid-20s.

Here's the forecast for the next few days in Wakefield.

Today:

Rather cloudy with some brighter spells. Feeling warm despite the cloud. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight:

A dry and largely cloudy night for most. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

Largely cloudy but warm through Saturday though after a dry, bright start, some isolated showers or spells of rain are expected to affect northwestern parts at times later. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunday starting mainly dry and warm, but frequent showers developing, perhaps thundery later. Monday will be noticeably cooler and fresher with showers, these showers becoming more frequent on Tuesday.