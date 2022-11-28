Rumours of another Beast from the East hit headlines last week, with claims of a national ‘mega freeze’ and over four inches of snow set to hit districts.

Meteorologists sounded alarm bells after the emergence of a synoptic pattern suggested that a major freeze was set to hit the UK ‘within days.’

However, the Met Office has now debunked the rumours and reassured that Britain will not be seeing extreme weather conditions anytime soon.

Despite reports of cold temperatures driving over Russia, the national weather service has insisted that thick snow is not expected.

Instead, whilst cold temperatures are set to continue within West Yorkshire, only fog and frost have been confirmed.

The Met Office recently released their Christmas forecast stretching from December 12 to 26, predicting that whilst weather will remain consistent, the district should expect chilly nights.

The forecast states: “Confidence remains low for this period. Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first. With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between. Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog higher than normal.”