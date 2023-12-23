The Met Office has predicted that the festive period is set to see fairly typical conditions for the time of year, strong winds and spells of rain throughout the district.

There is no chance of a white Christmas for Wakefield as the district instead will see strong winds and temperatures reaching a high of 10C.

The festive forecast for Wakefield, for the week beginning December 24, reads: “The festive period is set to see fairly typical conditions for the time of year, with the winds often fairly strong and from the west or northwest, bringing spells of rain interspersed with cooler and more showery conditions at times.

"The coldest conditions are always more-likely towards the north, where showers are likely to be wintry at times.”

Wakefield will see highs of 10C on Chrsitmas Day.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “On Christmas Day there’s a chance of showers almost anywhere, and across the high ground of Scotland in particular, these could fall as sleet and snow, which would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling.

"However, for the majority of the UK it’s unlikely that we’ll see significant snow, but it will likely feel cold in a strong breeze.

“Beyond Christmas Day a westerly influence on the weather remains the most likely scenario, with further rain or showers and strong winds for many, and again mainly over the hills of Scotland, some sleet and snow is likely, as is often the case in December.”