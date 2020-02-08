'Danger to life' in Wakefield district as Storm Ciara warning UPGRADED

A 'danger to life' warning has been issued by the Met Office - as the warning for Storm Ciara was upgraded from Yellow to Amber.

The Met Office said Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds to Wakefield on Sunday, between 8am and 9pm.

Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life, the forecast said.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is expected.

Commuters should expect longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

The warning covers all of the Wakefield district, alongside a yellow weather warning for rain, which has the potential to cause flooding to some homes and businesses.

Some roads and bridges will be closed - with the possibility of the Humber Bridge being closed for the first time ever.

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services will also hit mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties are all issues to be aware of, The Met Office stated.

Disruption to travel is also likely during Sunday.