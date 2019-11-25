'Danger to life': Wakefield set to brace for further flooding as urgent weather warning issued

Wakefield is set to be hit by more flooding this week - as an urgent weather warning is issued.
A yellow rain warning has been given by the Met Office for Wednesday, November 27.
The warning reads: "Further heavy rain is possible on Wednesday with a risk of flooding.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."
The Met Office alert covers the majority of Yorkshire including Wakefield, Leeds, Sheffield and York.