'Danger to life': Wakefield set to brace for further flooding as urgent weather warning issued

Wakefield is set to be hit by more flooding this week - as an urgent weather warning is issued.

A yellow rain warning has been given by the Met Office for Wednesday, November 27.

The warning reads: "Further heavy rain is possible on Wednesday with a risk of flooding.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The Met Office alert covers the majority of Yorkshire including Wakefield, Leeds, Sheffield and York.