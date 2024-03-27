Easter weather: Met Office predicts 'unsettled' and 'thundery' Easter for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Low pressure will bring periods of rain from the west, some of which could be heavy in nature throughout the week and into the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has forecast.

The Easter forecast for Wakefield states that whilst there will be highs of 11C, Good Friday is likely to be a day of blustery showers.

Saturday and Sunday will then remain unsettled throughout, with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain forecast that could be heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Wakefield will see a wet bank holiday weekend according to the Met Office.

Despite this, Easter Monday may see a vast improvement with highs of 12C and drier interludes with sunny spells predicted.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “It’s another very unsettled week for much of the UK, with heavy, blustery showers, longer spells of rain and also some strong winds.

“Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

