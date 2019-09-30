Flooding closes Castleford roads and nature reserve

Flooding has led to road closures in Castleford this morning, after the district was subjected to a weekend of heavy rain.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that "significant" rainfall had been recorded, with up to 70mm of rain still expected over the highest areas.

Police warned motorists to avoid the A656 Barnsdale Road after heavy flooding made the road impassable.

In a statement, the force said: "Please respect the road closure signs do not put your life and those of the Emergency services at risk by trying to cross the flooded road on foot or vehicle."

RSPB Fairburn Ings said they would remain closed today after yesterday's rain made the car park and trails "inacessible".

Yesterday, the 2019 UCI Cycling Road World Championships in Harrogate were forced to shorten their route due to the weather.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Aire, with areas in Castleford, Knottingley and Ackworth expected to be affected.

