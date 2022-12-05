Global meteorologist reveals whether Yorkshire can expect snow this Christmas
A global meteorologist has revealed the likelihood of snow this Christmas for major regions across the UK.
The founder of British Weather Services, Jim Dale, has revealed which areas of the UK have the highest chance of experiencing a “White Christmas” this year as part of the Wettest Regions Study.
As the angle of the Earth tilts away from the Sun, it often bodes well for a concerted drop in temperatures, particularly if the country experiences majority of winds from the northerly quarter.
Therefore, within Yorkshire, the meteorologist has claimed that while there is a 30-35 per cent chance of festive snow, there is only a 15-25 per cent chance of a “White Christmas”.
Jim’s full statement on Yorkshire’s weather expectations said: ““The high ground of the Pennines is the most likely area to see a festive snowy period, though a wind from the northeast or east wind can be just as helpful to the East Riding region, with snow showers riding in off the helpful North Sea.”
Despite the figures, a “White Christmas” isn’t as hard to achieve as it may seem.
There only needs to be a single snowflake falling within 24 hours of December 25 at one of the 13 major airports in the UK for it to be classed as a “White Christmas”.
Jim’s commentary also found that the nation is more likely to see unpredictable weather this winter as a result of the record-breaking temperatures experienced in the summer, with temperatures soaring over 40°C back in July.