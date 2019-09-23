Heavy rain and flooding expected in Wakefield as yellow weather warning issued

Heavy rain, flooding and travel disruption are expected in Wakefield as a yellow weather warning is issued for the district.

The warning, issued by the Met Office this morning, warns of widespread, heavy rain tomorrow.

Buildings could be damaged by flooding, trains and buses delayed or cancelled and roads closed as a result of the rain.

Deep or fast flowing floodwater could also pose a danger to life, with some communities cut off by flooded roads.

The poor weather, a change from last week's warm temperatures, is the result of Tropical Storm Humberto, which battered the Bahamas last week.

The tail end of the storm is expected to hit the UK later today.

What should I expect?

In Wakefield, heavy rain is expected to start at around 7pm tonight (Monday, September 23), and continue into tomorrow.

Hail, thunder and lighting are expected throughout Tuesday, while the weather warning is in place.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions throughout the day.

For advice on travelling in storms, rain and heavy wind, visit the Met Office website.

The rain is expected to ease into Wednesday, with heavy showers in the morning easing into drier and brighter intervals.

On Friday, the Met Office warns of "Sunshine and blustery showers, occasionally heavy".