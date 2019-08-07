Heavy rain, strong winds and thunder - here's what Wakefield has to come this week

The Met Office is warning of more heavy rain and thunderstorms later this week.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for Wakefield for Friday and Saturday, with heavy, thundery showers making their way across the district.

Here's the forecast for the coming days:

This evening and tonight:

Showers will be dying out to leave a dry night. Winds will decrease overnight. Minimum temperature will be 12°C.

Thursday:

Mostly dry with sunny spells. It's likely there will be the odd afternoon shower. Feeling warm in the sunshine with lighter winds. Maximum termperature 23°C.

Friday to Saturday:

On Friday, there will be heavy rain and strong winds, followed by scattered, heavy thundery showers. These will continue on Saturday, with strong winds at times.Showesr and winds will slowly ease by Sunday.