Here's the exact date when West Yorkshire will hit 23C weather - and it's sooner than you think

This summer has brought a variety of weather conditions with thunderstorms, endless rain and strong winds.

However, it looks like things are about to change for the better as the Met Office maps show the country turning amber, with the temperature set to increase and reach highs in the twenties on August 23.

Temperatures could even hit 23C in some areas throughout Yorkshire, including Dewsbury and Wakefield, with forecasters and meteorologists confident of pleasant spells of sunshine.

Areas of West Yorkshire are set to see peaks of 23C.

However, after a weekend of sun, the unsettled weather is set to return.

The long range forecast of West Yorkshire, from August 25 to September 3, says: “The end of August is likely to see widespread unsettled conditions, bringing showers and sunny spells, as well as occasional strong winds, to many parts of the UK.

"Eastern areas have a higher likelihood of seeing more frequent showers, some of which may turn heavy or thundery, while western areas are most likely to see some drier spells.

"However, this does not preclude the risk of showers in the west as well.

"Temperatures are expected to be close to normal for many but may be slightly depressed in wetter or windy areas.