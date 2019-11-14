Hourly forecast for Wakefield as district braces for further flooding

Further flooding is expected across Wakefield this evening as the district braces for 12 hours of rain.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected overnight, and a flood alert has been issued for the south east of the district.

South Elmsall, South Kikrby, Ackworth and Featherstone are all at risk of flooding overnight, according to the warning.

Wakefield Council are also preparing for heavy rain, with highway teams and a gully tanker crew on standby, as well as customer service staff available on the phone overnight.

Between 20 and 30mm of rain is expected before 10pm today (Thursday, November 14).

The district faced 71mm of rain last Thursday, compared to a monthly average of 66mm.

The Met Office is predicting outbreaks of locally heavy rain this afternoon, with snow in higher areas.

It will remain cloudy overnight, with further outbreaks of showery rain. Temperatures will fall to 3 degrees, before a chilly and windy Friday.

Heavy flooding and road closures were reported across the district last week.

What should I expect?

Those in the south and south east of the Wakefield district have been warned to prepare for flooding or difficult travel.

If your home is in or near an area affected by the flood alert, you are advised to be prepared - pack a bag including medicines and insurance documents and keep an eye on the warnings.

You can subscribe to flood warnings for your area here.

In the meantime, follow Wakefield Council and the local Highways Agency on Twitter for the latest updates and road closure information.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the council on 0345 8 506 506.

Two highway teams, a gully tanker, a mechanical sweeper, a flood risk officer and emergency planner will be on standby this evening, with more than 1,000 sandbags ready for deployment.

Have you been affected by the flooding this weekend? Send us your photos and videos on Twitter and Facebook, or give us a call on 01924 433005.