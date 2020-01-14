How a straw and a reusable carrier bag can help Wakefield drivers stay safe on the road during Storm Brendan

Windy and rainy conditions are some of the worst to drive in, and with the country facing an intense few weeks of winter weather, it’s more important than ever to be prepared.

That’s why a Volvo retailer in Wakefield has some advice so local people can stay safe on the roads over the coming weeks.

How a straw and a reusable binbag can help Wakefield drivers stay safe on the road during Storm Brendan.

MORE: This is when Storm Brendan’s 80mph winds will hit the UK

Mark Denton, Managing Director at local car retailer Riverside Volvo, said: “We understand that preparing your car for the daily commute can make you late in the morning, which leads to rushing in dangerous conditions.

"Volvo endeavours to keep people safe and save everyone time this winter, so here are our top tips for driving in adverse weather conditions:"

1. Frozen out

“If the temperature drops, everything could freeze over, from the windscreen to the door mirrors, and sometimes even the car’s locks.

If you ever find yourself in this position, one unusual way to get back into your car is to take a drinking straw, aim it directly at the lock and blow through it. The impact should dislodge any snow or ice that has found its way into the lock.

2. Prevent and prepare

“One quick and easy tip to help speed up the de-icing routine is to prevent your door mirrors from freezing over in the first place by placing reusable binbags over them and securing them in place with elastic bands.

"This will prevent snow falling on them and ice forming. Another trick to stop your windscreen wipers from freezing to the car is to wipe them down with alcohol the night before."

3. Tread carefully

“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential they are in good working order, especially as ice and snow can lead to increased wear and tear. The minimum legal limit for tyre tread in the UK is 1.6mm; however, we recommend having a tyre tread of at least 3mm.

"This is because in wet or icy weather, it can take up to 10 times longer for your car to come to a complete stop.

"A simple way to check a tyre’s tread depth is to take a 20p coin and place it into the tread. It should be able to sit in the groove of the tyre’s tread so that the rim of the coin is no longer visible. If it can’t, it’s time to buy some new tyres.

4. Be ready for anything

“In winter, it’s best to be prepared for your journey and anything that might happen.

"We also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car that includes a jumper, a waterproof coat, extra-thick socks, water and snacks, a torch, a shovel and a first-aid kit."