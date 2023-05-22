News you can trust since 1852
How hot will it get in Wakefield this week? Met Office shows warm temperatures will continue

Sunny weather has well and truly arrived in Wakefield, but how long will it last?

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

Here’s details of the weather in Wakefield this week, according to The Met Office.

Monday, May 22 – Highs of 21C with lows of 10C. Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Tuesday, May 23 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Wednesday, May 24 – Highs of 20C with lows of 10C. Sunny.

Thursday, May 25 – Highs of 19C with lows of 9C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 18C with lows of 8C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 21C with lows of 10C. Sunny.

Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 19C with lows of 9C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

