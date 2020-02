As the district braced for flooding and damage, these are some of the most powerful images from across the district. For more details about the damage, click here: 'We've never seen flooding like it' say residents as Storm Ciara batters Wakefield

1. Deep water Amy Davis-Smith captured these shots of fast-flowing water in the River Aire on Monday, following a weekend of heavy rain.

2. Close to bursting At the Golden Lion pub, the river burst its banks and was just inches from flooding nearby buildings.

3. Soggy ground John said: "River Calder and flooded fields between Stanley and Altofts. The white house in the mid-ground is the Lock-keepers House at Birkwood Lock on the canal. These fields were only just starting to dry out from the last bad rain." John Hoban

4. Underwater In Horbury, the Horse and Jockey Pub faced major flooding, with water pouring into the building.

