It's snowing in Wakefield - but for how long? Here's this week's Met Office forecast

Well, it was forecast over the hills in Yorkshire, but the snow has arrived in Wakefield.

Sleet started to fall about 9.30am, which has now turned to snow.

Weather: It's snowing in Wakefield - here's this week's forecast

But how long is it here for?

According to the forecast, the snow showers should be over and done with by 1pm today.

The Met Office has also issued an ice warning for West Yorkshire today amid travel disruption as snow fell earlier this morning at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The analysts said some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur and icy patches could be on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The official Met Office report is: "Wintry showers and ice leading to some travel disruption."

Today:

Variable cloud, with showers moving into western parts, and perhaps spreading further east at times. Some hill snow likely across the Pennines, with hail possible to lower levels. Brighter spells in the east, but turning breezy and feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Rather windy and feeling cold, with showers gradually easing. Any snow will become confined to the highest hills, but there will be a chance of icy patches developing by dawn. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Wednesday:

Staying windy, with any lingering showers fading during the morning, with sunny spells likely. Cloud then thickening, with a chance of light rain or drizzle later, especially across western hills. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Breezy Thursday, with brighter spells possible in the east, and drizzle across western hills. Very mild. Rain spreading east early Friday, clearing to sunshine and showers. Further rain possible Saturday.