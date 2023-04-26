News you can trust since 1852
May Bank Holiday weather forecast for Wakefield: Met Office reveals outlook for long weekend

With many looking ahead to the prospects for the bank holiday weekend, what can we say about this weekend’s weather?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

Talking about the lead into the bank holiday weekend, Chris Almond is a Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers. These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.

"On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

With many looking ahead to the prospects for the bank holiday weekend, what can we say about this weekend’s weather?
The first half of next week is likely to be dominated by high pressure but plumes of humid air from further south could bring the prospect of some heavier and potentially thundery showers.

In Wakefield, there’s a chance of scattered showers on Saturday, these becoming heavy and thundery Sunday.

Saturday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 17C.

Sunday

Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. Highs of 16C.

Monday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 16°.

