News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Met Office announce 'heatwave' and yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures soar across West Yorkshire

Official heatwave criteria will be met for parts of the UK this week with temperatures likely to exceed 30°C in some places, the Met Office has said.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The sun continues to shine in what many have described as a ‘late summer’ for England, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20C across West Yorkshire.

In addition to high daytime temperatures, which could see official heatwaves be observed from as early as Tuesday in some spots with the region set to see highs of 27C, it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight, with a chance of tropical nights, which is when overnight temperatures remain in excess of 20°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highest overnight minimum temperature for September on record is 21.7°C, and this record could be threatened on Wednesday and Thursday nights in particular.

West Yorkshire will see highs of 27C as the September heatwave continues.West Yorkshire will see highs of 27C as the September heatwave continues.
West Yorkshire will see highs of 27C as the September heatwave continues.
Most Popular

In response to the rising temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency, has since issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert which highlights increased risks to those more vulnerable to heat.

Read More
September heatwave: Why is it so hot in the UK & when will it end?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway said: “While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.

"It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

Related topics:West YorkshireMet OfficeEnglandWales