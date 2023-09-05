Met Office announce 'heatwave' and yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures soar across West Yorkshire
The sun continues to shine in what many have described as a ‘late summer’ for England, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20C across West Yorkshire.
In addition to high daytime temperatures, which could see official heatwaves be observed from as early as Tuesday in some spots with the region set to see highs of 27C, it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight, with a chance of tropical nights, which is when overnight temperatures remain in excess of 20°C.
The highest overnight minimum temperature for September on record is 21.7°C, and this record could be threatened on Wednesday and Thursday nights in particular.
In response to the rising temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency, has since issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert which highlights increased risks to those more vulnerable to heat.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway said: “While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially.
“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.
"It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”