Met Office announces freezing end to February with snow expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Residents across Wakefield and the Five Towns saw temperatures plummet and snow cover the district in a white blanket last week.
A yellow weather warning was issued for the district last Thursday (February 8) which led to numerous travel disruptions and power cuts.
Now, the Met Office has warned of more snow and a “chance of colder and drier than average conditions” later this month due to northerly and easterly winds moving across the UK.
Wakefield will see heavy rain and dull conditions throughout the week despite temperatures reaching highs of 13C.
However, as the month goes on high pressure across the district will bring more-settled conditions alongside night-time frosts and fog.
Towards the end of the month, Wakefield will then see temperatures once again drop, with the Met Office warning of frosty conditions and snow across northern parts of the UK.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for February 27 to March 12, which was updated yesterday (February 12), reads: “During late February and early March, there is a slightly higher than normal likelihood of northerly or easterly winds occurring, which would increase the chance of colder and drier than average conditions. Spells of milder and wetter weather are still likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air.”