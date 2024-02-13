Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across Wakefield and the Five Towns saw temperatures plummet and snow cover the district in a white blanket last week.

A yellow weather warning was issued for the district last Thursday (February 8) which led to numerous travel disruptions and power cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the Met Office has warned of more snow and a “chance of colder and drier than average conditions” later this month due to northerly and easterly winds moving across the UK.

Colder conditions will hit Wakefield later this month.

Wakefield will see heavy rain and dull conditions throughout the week despite temperatures reaching highs of 13C.

However, as the month goes on high pressure across the district will bring more-settled conditions alongside night-time frosts and fog.

Towards the end of the month, Wakefield will then see temperatures once again drop, with the Met Office warning of frosty conditions and snow across northern parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad