Met Office forecasts shows dates of October 'mini heatwave' across West Yorkshire

The region will see highs of 21C this weekend – with the Met Office predicting a “mini heatwave” across the nation.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Despite truly being in Autumn, with October just beginning, colder weather should be on the way.

However, areas of West Yorkshire, including Wakefield and Dewsbury, will see highs of 21C this Saturday (October 7), with the warm weather continuing into early next week.

The weather will remain dull throughout the week with spells of rain. However, as the weekend approaches, the sun will begin to come out – what may be for the last time before winter and the cold long nights approach.

West Yorkshire will enter a 'mini heatwave' this weekend.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for West Yorkshire offically reads: “Temperatures are likely to be above average for many, especially so in the south where some unusually warm temperatures for October are possible.

"These temperatures are likely to trend downward toward middle of the month, with the northwest-southeast split also slowly becoming less distinct as the weather becomes generally more changeable.

"There is the potential for a slightly more settled pattern of weather during the second half of October, particularly for north-western regions which have a higher likelihood than normal for some drier spells.

"However, some more unsettled weather is also possible with south-eastern areas likely see more rainfall than usual for late October.

"Temperatures in general are expected to remain above average, with some mild nights also likely, though it could feel chilly in any clear and settled overnight conditions, with occasional mist and fog patches and touches of ground frost possible.”

