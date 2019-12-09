Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Wakefield as strong winds and heavy rain set to hit

The Met Office has issued the district with a yellow weather warning for wind and heavy rain this week.

They have warned that very strong winds are expected during Tuesday and may cause some disruption.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

What's the weather forecast for Wakefield today?:

A windy morning with gales, and the odd blustery shower. Fine, with sunny spells, but chilly in the breeze. Winds easing through the day, with all parts seeing largely unbroken sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

What's the weather forecast for Wakefield tonight:

Chilly with perhaps a slight frost developing. Cloud then thickening, with temperatures recovering, whilst winds also strengthen. Hill fog and rain then moving into the Pennines by dawn. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

What's the weather forecast for Wakefield tomorrow?

Very windy, with persistent and often heavy rain developing, especially across the hills. Squally and heavy band of rain moving east during the evening. Clearer spells and showers following. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Staying windy Wednesday, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Perhaps less windy Thursday, but further heavy rain likely. Rather cloudy Friday, with brighter spells but also isolated showers.