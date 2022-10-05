Met Office West Yorkshire weather forecast: Here is what weather West Yorkshire can expect for the week ahead

Autumn is in full swing and the days of scorching summer temperatures are now firmly behind West Yorkshire, with rain and strong winds expected throughout the week.

Here is this week’s weather forcast for West Yorskhire, according to the Met Office.

Today (October 5)

Rain can be expected throughout the week.

Today West Yorkshire will see a wet and windy morning.

The cloud and rain - expected to be heavy at times - will clear from the west, eventually giving way to a brighter afternoon with sunny spells and scattered sharp showers.

Strong and gusty winds are also expected throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees celsius.

Tonight (October 5)

Tonight the showers will soon fade, with the skies clearing. However, further cloud is expected to arrive from the west by dawn.

Tonight is also expected to be windy with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees celsius.

Thursday (October 6)

Thursday will see cloud building through the morning bringing some very patchy light rain.

However, bright spells are expected later in the day and will be interspersed with a few blustery showers, mainly over western hills.

The weather will remain windy with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees celsius.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday (October 7 - October 9)

On Friday West Yorkshire can expect sunshine and showers, perhaps heavy and thundery.

Showers are possible early Saturday. Otherwise, a drier and brighter day with lighter winds.

It is expected to be increasingly unsettled on Sunday, with rain spilling eastward later.