Postcodes in Pontefract, in the WF8 and WF16 areas are currently experiencing a power cut, as well as homes in the WF2, WF11, and W4 areas of Wakefield are without electricity, the company has said.

The worst-affected areas are West and South Yorkshire where in some instances, heavy snow or falling trees have brought down power cables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road disruption has also delayed engineers sent to repair faults.

Around 7,000 homes across Yorkshire are without power this morning due to the impact of snow and ice that has fallen in the region.

In a statement Northern Powergrid said: “We’ve seen an impact to around 7,000 customers, with the major impact across our West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire regions. We are still seeing more damage as the storm passes through the region.

"Our teams responded quickly and have already made progress in restoring supplies. There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be working through all remaining incidents where it is accessible and safe to do so to reconnect as many customers as possible.

"At present, for customers impacted, we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today, however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be.

A snowy Horbury, submitted by reader Mark Hope.

“We will continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated. Our next update is scheduled to be issued this afternoon (Friday, March 10).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporting a power cut

If you have been impacted by a power cut you can use Northern Powergrid’s website to report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or take a look at its social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide updates for customers.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Northern Powergrid by calling 105.

Customers on its priority Service Membership, who are reliant on electricity for medical purposes and may need greater assistance during a power cut will be kept updated as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any customers on our priority service membership who require further support, you can contact the dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996.

Northern Powergrid’s customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also prepped and ready to go out into communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.