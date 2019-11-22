Rain in Wakefield is 75% higher than average November

The Wakefield district has faced more than four times as much rain as an average November, it has been revealed.

According to the Met Office, the district has already experienced around 75 per cent more rain than would be expected in the total month.

Just 57 per cent of the month had passed at the time the data was compiled.

Across the UK, around 68 per cent of the average monthly rainfall has been recorded.

South and West Yorkshire have been the worst affected by heavy rain, according to the release.