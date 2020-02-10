Snow and ice warning issued for Wakefield - hour by hour forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the city from 3pm today (Monday) to midnight tomorrow.

Storm Ciara hit Wakefield with wet and windy weather over the weekend, with further Met Office warnings in place for the next couple of days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the city from 3pm today (Monday) to midnight tomorrow.

The Met Office says that showers will turn increasingly into snow later today, becoming heavy at times and last through Tuesday.

“The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally 1-3 cm above around 150 metres and 3-8 cm above 300 metres. Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10-15 cm on the highest routes," it said.

“Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight.

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50-60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.”

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast

Monday, February 10

3pm - Heavy rain - 3C

4pm - Light rain - 3C

5pm - Partly cloudy (night) - 4C

6pm - Light rain - 3C

7pm - Light rain - 3C

8pm - Light rain - 3C

9pm - Light rain - 3C

10pm - Light rain - 4C

11pm - Light rain - 4C

Tuesday, February 11

00:00 - Light rain - 3C

1am - Light rain - 3C

2am - Light rain - 3C

3am - Light rain - 3C

4am - Light rain shower - 3C

5am - Light rain shower - 3C

6am - Light rain shower - 3C

7am - Partly cloudy - 3C

8am - Light rain shower - 3C

9am - Light rain shower - 3C

10am - Sleet - 3C

11am - Light rain shower - 3C

12pm - Light rain shower - 4C

1pm - Heavy rain shower - 4C

2pm - Light rain shower - 4C

3pm - Light rain shower - 4C

4pm - Heavy rain shower - 4C

5pm - Light rain shower - 3C

6pm - Sleet - 3C

7pm - Cloudy - 3C

8pm - Light rain shower - 3C

9pm - Sleet shower - 3C

10pm - Cloudy - 3C

11pm - Cloudy -3C

As for next week, the Met Office said the windy and wet weather will continue into the weekend with widespread gales. As the week goes on, conditions may become less unsettled with some quieter spellds possibly developing