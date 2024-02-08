News you can trust since 1852
Snow in Wakefield: Drivers told to expect delays and plan ahead as snow forecast throughout the day in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Snow is beginning to fall across the district leading to numerous road closures and delays.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:33 GMT
National Highways has told drivers to “plan ahead” after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow the area between 6am today and 6am tomorrow.

The district will see temperatures reach -1C that will feel like -5C throughout the day alongside expected heavy snowfall.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

National Highways is warning drivers as snow begins to fall across Wakefield.National Highways is warning drivers as snow begins to fall across Wakefield.
“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”

National Highways is also reminding motorists to keep ‘TRIP’ in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screenwash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.

