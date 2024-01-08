Wakefield residents are being warned to brace themselves for plummeting temperatures.

The district will see low temperatures of -2C over the next few days, as an area of high pressure becomes established over Scotland and the north of England.

Jason Kelly, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable.

"It will become rather cold with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

Wakefield will see low temperatures of -2C as an area of low pressure establishes over the UK.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature.

"A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

Wakefield’s long range forecast, from January 12 to January 21, predicts the are could see some snow.

It says: “Mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday.

"Some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry.

"Winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average.