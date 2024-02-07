Snow in Wakefield: Schools, roads and buses across affected as Met Office says to expect at least eight hours of heavy snow tomorrow
The Met Office had issued a 24-hour yellow warning for Wakefield – from 6am tomorrow (Thursday) until 6am on Friday.
An amber alert has now also been issued from noon tomorrow until 6pm tomorrow - that is predicting heavy snow for much of the day and into the evening.
It is currently predicting snow to start at around 10am, becoming heavy by 11am and continuing right through until 8pm.
Temperatures tomorrow will range between 3C and 0C, feeling as low as -5C.
Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Cold across most areas away from the south the UK, will be met by moisture-laden air spreading from the south. Where milder air encounters cold air, rain, sleet and snow will develop, bringing the risk of 2-5cm of snow in places.
“Over higher ground 5-10cm is likely, while locations above 200m within the Amber warning areas could see up to 25cm of snowfall. Snow here could drift in strong to gale force easterly winds."
The UK Health Security Agency has put Cold-Health Alerts in force for parts of England, highlighting the possibility of impacts for the health and the social care sector.
Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected."