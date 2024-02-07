Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office had issued a 24-hour yellow warning for Wakefield – from 6am tomorrow (Thursday) until 6am on Friday.

An amber alert has now also been issued from noon tomorrow until 6pm tomorrow - that is predicting heavy snow for much of the day and into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is currently predicting snow to start at around 10am, becoming heavy by 11am and continuing right through until 8pm.

Wakefield could see several hours of heavy snow tomorrow, causing numerous disruptions.

Temperatures tomorrow will range between 3C and 0C, feeling as low as -5C.

Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Cold across most areas away from the south the UK, will be met by moisture-laden air spreading from the south. Where milder air encounters cold air, rain, sleet and snow will develop, bringing the risk of 2-5cm of snow in places.

“Over higher ground 5-10cm is likely, while locations above 200m within the Amber warning areas could see up to 25cm of snowfall. Snow here could drift in strong to gale force easterly winds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Health Security Agency has put Cold-Health Alerts in force for parts of England, highlighting the possibility of impacts for the health and the social care sector.