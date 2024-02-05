Snow in West Yorkshire: Met Office issues heavy snow warning this week for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office said snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday (Febuary 8) and into Friday (February 9) morning.

Currently – the yellow weather warning for snow, which was issued this morning – is in place from 3am on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

Following the warning, the Met Office has warned of potential power cuts across the district, with other services such as mobile phone coverage also potentially hit.

Furthermore, there is a chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, and a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.