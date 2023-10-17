Storm Babet: Heavy rain to move across West Yorkshire with severe weather warnings issued

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The influence of Storm Babet will begin to be felt later today (Tuesday) and into Wednesday as heavy and, in places, disruptive rainfall will move in from the south and west, impacting Northern Ireland and much of England and Wales.

The Met Office has now announced a number of weather warnings in response to the storm, with rain warnings across West Yorkshire and an Amber Severe Weather Warning issued in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy chief meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new storm will bring brings increasingly wet and windy weather across the region.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding.

"It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

As the week ends, the storm is set to calm down with low pressure forecast by the Met Office to remain in charge of the UK’s weather into the start of next week, with potential for further spells of wet and windy weather.