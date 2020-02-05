Storm Ciara is on its way and is set to batter the whole country with 80mph winds this weekend

Forecasters say winds upwards of 80mph are set to hit the UK this weekend as a yellow weather warning has been put in place.

Severe winds will hit Wakefield on Saturday, according to the Met Office, which have been upgraded to Storm Ciara.

In a tweet the Met Office said: "#StormCiara has been named and will bring very unsettled weather across the UK through Saturday night and Sunday."

Strong winds will start at around 6pm on Saturday.

Forecasters predict over 24 hours of severe winds.

What to expect

*Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

*Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

*There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

*There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

*There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs