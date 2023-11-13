News you can trust since 1852
Storm Debi: Yellow wind warning issued for Wakefield as gales and heavy rain forecast

The Met office has warned of heavy rain and gale-force winds as Storm Debi moves across from Ireland towards England.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
The Met Office warning is currently in place until 4pm today (Monday), as Storm Debi passes across the north-west of England and Yorkshire.

An amber weather warning is already in place for parts of north-west England, with much of the Republic of Ireland still receiving red and orange rain and wind warnings.

In Wakefield, a yellow wind warning has been issued with The Met Office warning of potential damage to buildings alongside injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office has issed numerous weather warnings as Storm Debi hits England.

Some roads and bridges may close with certain train journeys also set to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

To keep updated on the weather warnings, and Storm Debi, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice

