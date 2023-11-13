Storm Debi: Yellow wind warning issued for Wakefield as gales and heavy rain forecast
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office warning is currently in place until 4pm today (Monday), as Storm Debi passes across the north-west of England and Yorkshire.
An amber weather warning is already in place for parts of north-west England, with much of the Republic of Ireland still receiving red and orange rain and wind warnings.
In Wakefield, a yellow wind warning has been issued with The Met Office warning of potential damage to buildings alongside injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Some roads and bridges may close with certain train journeys also set to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
To keep updated on the weather warnings, and Storm Debi, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice