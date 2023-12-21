A weather warning for strong winds is in place for Wakefield until 9pm tonight.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for wind across Wakefield, and most of the UK, as Storm Pia causes Christmas travel chaos for many across the country.

Due to the strong winds, the Met Office has warned of travel disruption and power cuts, as well as delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

But when will the strong winds end, and will it be in time for Christmas?

The strong winds are causing travel disruptions across the country.

Storm Pia will begin to pass through the UK later this evening (Thursday).

Despite this, Wakefield will continue to see strong winds and rain spells throughout the weekend, with winds of up to 40mph on Saturday.

The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve, with the storm set to have passed over the district just in time for Christmas Day.

Today’s forecast for Wakefield reads: “Very strong and gusty winds with gales likely but will be easing somewhat overnight. Clear spells in the east with showers on western hills. Becoming widely cloudy later in the night with outbreaks of rain by dawn. Minimum temperature 6 °C.