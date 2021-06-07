This is how hot it could be in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford as temperatures set to rise again

After an unusually warm Bank Holiday weekend and surprisingly dry half term, it might feel like we've used up our allocation of warm weather.

But there's good news for sun lovers, as the heatwave is expected to continue into the next week.

This is the full forecast in full for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Warm weather and sunny skies are expected in Wakefield and the Five Towns this week, as the good weather continues.

Tuesday, June 8

Tuesday will be warm and largely fine, with plenty of sunshine in the morning. Cloud increases in the afternoon, but weather remains warm with low winds.

Highs of 22°C and lows of 13°C.

Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday will dawn warm and cloudy, giving way to stronger sunshine in the early afternoon. Clouds return in the evening.

Highs of 23°C, lows of 15°C.

Thursday, June 10

Dawning bright, with mild winds and clouds drifting in during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm into the night.

Highs of 23°C and lows of 15°C.

Friday, June 11

Temperatures fall slightly on Friday, which will see sunshine and patches of cloud. Mild winds and stronger gusts are expected through the afternoon.

Highs of 21°C and lows of 12°C.

Saturday, June 12

A cloudy morning will give wat to a warm and bright Saturday afternoon, with temperatures rising to 21°C, and breezes expected.

Highs of 21°C, lows of 11°C.

Sunday, June 13

The good weather will continue into Sunday, with temperatures rising yet further. After a warm night, strong sunshine is expected throughout, with breezes easing a little from Saturday