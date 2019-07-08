Thundery showers will hit Wakefield this week - but the sun will be back this weekend

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are on their way to Wakefield - but the sun will be making a welcome return this weekend, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters say there will be outbreaks of showers across the district throughout the week.

Today will be dry across the region, with sunny spells, feeling warm, with light winds. The maximum temperature will be 20 °C. The dry weather will continue tonight but cloud will thicken overnight with rain possible.

The minimum temperature will be 12 °C.

The temperature will stay high for tomorrow, highs of 20°C, but outbreaks of rain are forecast throughout the day.

Wednesday to Friday:

More rain will spread eastwards on Wednesday, heavy at times. Sunshine and showers thereafter, some of which will be heavy, thundery and slow-moving. Generally warm and rather humid.

Weekend forecast for Wakefield

On Friday many places will start dry and bright. However, cloud will soon develop with further slow-moving, heavy and thundery showers breaking out. Temperatures near normal for the time of year, although in longer spells of sunshine it will feel warm and humid.

As we move into the weekend, it is likely to turn more settled again and slightly fresher, with increasing amounts of dry and sunny weather. Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 20 °C.

These settled conditions should last into the following week, but there is the potential for further changeable weather to push in from the Atlantic at times.

On the whole, temperatures are likely to be slightly warmer than average overall, especially during settled weather.