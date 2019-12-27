Wakefield Council calls for help with clearing snow this winter

Residents are being asked to volunteer as snow wardens for their community when the weather turns.

Each year Wakefield Council asks people to step forward and help clear pavements, drives and local streets while the council workers focus on the priority routes.

More than 4,700 tonnes of grit have been stockpiled for the inclement weather but most residential streets do not form part of their route.

However, 340 grit bins on street corners have been replenished in preparation.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport at Wakefield Council, said: “If you are able to come and join our army of snow Wardens, get in touch.

This team of volunteers do an excellent job for their local communities, helping their neighbours and vulnerable residents, and their combined efforts make a great contribution to the whole of our district.”

Call 0345 8506506.