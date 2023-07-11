Following a thunderstorm and torrential downpours on Saturday evening (July 8) across the region, footage shared on social media shows part of the roof of the fast food restaurant collapse, with water pouring through the ceiling.

The viral footage showed part of the interior roof of the McDonald’s leaking water before fully collapsing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant closed temporarily due to the weather damage but reopened later that evening.

McDonalds, on Dewsbury Road, was forced to temporarily close due to weather damage.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Following the impact of the severe storm on Saturday evening, our Wakefield restaurant briefly closed due to flooding.

"The restaurant reopened later that evening after the water had been cleared and continues to operate as usual.

“The Play Place was not open when the incident happened and remains closed while repairs take place.