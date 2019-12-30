Wakefield set for unseasonably-warm temperatures over New Year

Temperatures up to double-figures are predicted for Wakefield over the New Year period, weather experts say.

The Met Office says Wakefield will see temperatures of up to 10°C today (Monday), while the rest of the week will be relatively mild for this time of year.

The Met Office says Wakefield will see temperatures of up to 10C today (Monday), while the rest of the week will be relatively mild for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday's temperatures will range between 8 and 9°C, in comparison to the same two days the year before when they were a cooler 1 to 4°C.

Nationwide predictions have warned of the mercury hitting numbers as high at 15°C during the first few days of January, while flood warnings have been issued for parts of the south coast.

Meteorologists have said the reason for the unseasonably-mild temperatures is due to high pressure over northern Europe.

The forecast for Wakefield over the coming week shows bursts of sunshine both on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures averaging at 6-10°C.

New Year's Day will be colder at around 5°C with grey and overcast skies, while Thursday and Friday will inch slightly higher on thermometers at around 8°C, with more cloudy skies in store.