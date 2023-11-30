News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield weather: Met Office warning for 'hazardous condition' of snow and ice for Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this morning

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT
The warning for “hazardous conditions” is in place until 11am today.

The weather experts say: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

The Met Office is warning of hazardous conditionsThe Met Office is warning of hazardous conditions
They also say there could be “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

Today will be a cold day, with temperatures reaching no higher than 3C, feeling like 0C.

And it temperatures will plummet to -1C overnight, feeling like -5C.

