Wakefield weather: Storm Henk to bring strong winds and travel disruptions across Wakefield
The weather experts say the storm will bring “very strong winds” to the district – with 50 to 60mph gusts expected throughout this afternoon and evening (Tuesday).
A yellow weather warning for rain was issued earlier today for Wakefield, with numerous flood alerts also in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.
Looking further into the week, the storm will blow over but the district will see a drop in temperature with frosty nights predicted.
The long range forecast for Wakefield, for January 6 to January 15, reads: “The weekend sees somewhat more settled conditions introduced quite widely across the country, with colder conditions and some frosty nights, perhaps becoming widespread and severe in time.
"Initially there are still likely to be some showers, especially around windward coasts in the east and north, but in general most areas start to see longer, more settled spells develop.”