Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds to parts of Wakefield leading to potential disruption to travel and infrastructure, the Met Office has warned.

The weather experts say the storm will bring “very strong winds” to the district – with 50 to 60mph gusts expected throughout this afternoon and evening (Tuesday).

A yellow weather warning for rain was issued earlier today for Wakefield, with numerous flood alerts also in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.

Looking further into the week, the storm will blow over but the district will see a drop in temperature with frosty nights predicted.

Storm Henk has been named by the Met Office

The long range forecast for Wakefield, for January 6 to January 15, reads: “The weekend sees somewhat more settled conditions introduced quite widely across the country, with colder conditions and some frosty nights, perhaps becoming widespread and severe in time.