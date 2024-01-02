News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Wakefield weather: Storm Henk to bring strong winds and travel disruptions across Wakefield

Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds to parts of Wakefield leading to potential disruption to travel and infrastructure, the Met Office has warned.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The weather experts say the storm will bring “very strong winds” to the district – with 50 to 60mph gusts expected throughout this afternoon and evening (Tuesday).

A yellow weather warning for rain was issued earlier today for Wakefield, with numerous flood alerts also in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking further into the week, the storm will blow over but the district will see a drop in temperature with frosty nights predicted.

Most Popular
Storm Henk has been named by the Met OfficeStorm Henk has been named by the Met Office
Storm Henk has been named by the Met Office

The long range forecast for Wakefield, for January 6 to January 15, reads: “The weekend sees somewhat more settled conditions introduced quite widely across the country, with colder conditions and some frosty nights, perhaps becoming widespread and severe in time.

"Initially there are still likely to be some showers, especially around windward coasts in the east and north, but in general most areas start to see longer, more settled spells develop.”

Related topics:WakefieldMet Office