Wakefield weather: Thundery showers and hail on the way - but temperatures remain high

A mixture of cloud, rain and spells of sunshine are forecast this week in Wakefield.

But towards the end of the week there could be some thundery showers and even hail, the Met Office has said.

Here's this week's forecast

Today:

Any drizzle will clear steadily through the afternoon allowing drier and brighter conditions. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

Dry with spells of sunshine this evening. Remaining largely dry overnight, however patchy cloud is likely to increase later in the night, bringing the risk of the odd shower. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy at times with a few showers, turning heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon. Becoming increasingly breezy in the afternoon, particularly near the coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and thundery with hail possible. Feeling warm, but cooler near the coast where it will be cloudy at times with an onshore breeze.