Winter weather is coming, with the Met Office warning of a drop in temperatures and prolonged cold spells for Wakefield throughout the rest of this month and December.

But weather experts are not yet sure whether the area will see a white Christmas.

The area is set for a cold winter, according to the Met Office, with forecasters predicting unsettled conditions.

Whilst there is no current snow forecast for the area, the cold weather will lead to overnight frost and wintry showers.

Wakefield will face prolonged cold spells this winter, the Met Office has stated.

In the Met Office’s most recent long range forecast - from November to December 4 – it states: “The early part of this period sees colder air continue to sink south, likely reaching all parts of the UK by the end of the weekend, perhaps with the exception of the far southwest.

"Wintry showers, and strong winds are likely into northern and eastern areas, with the risk of overnight frosts increasing through the weekend.

"Into next week, an east-west split in weather conditions is most likely.

"The west will have more chance of seeing, milder conditions; cloud, with patchy rain and drizzle, while further east, colder, drier and brighter conditions with blustery wintry showers will likely persist.

"It is uncertain how prolonged this cold spell with be, but likely that through this period, milder, more unsettled conditions from the west will gradually replace the colder air.”

And looking ahead from December 5 to Christmas, the Met Office says: “Temperatures will most likely be near or a little above average for the period as a whole, although some colder interludes are possible.