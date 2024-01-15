Wakefield has been hit with several weather warnings as temperatures plummet across the district.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Wakefield for tomorrow that will extend into Pontefract and Castleford on Wednesday.

It predicts the district will see temperatures drop to -2C with snow expected across high ground, which may lead to some disruption.

The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays on roads, power cuts and the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Wakefield as temperatures drop across the district.

Commuters have also been encouraged to check their itinerary due to possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Wednesday will see the colder weather continue with widespread sharp frost but “plenty of winter sunshine”, according to the Met Office’s forecast.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.

“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions.