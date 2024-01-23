Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A strong jet stream is pushing another large-scale, low-pressure system from the Atlantic across northern Scotland bringing wet and windy weather tonight and into Wednesday.

Amber and yellow warnings for wind have since been issued across the UK, with a yellow warning for rain also issued for Wakefield and the north of England.

Due to the strong winds, the Met Office has warned of some travel disruptions and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

Storm Jocelyn will bring 'widespread gales' and 'heavy rain' across the district.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

The harsh weather caused by Storm Jocelyn will gradually ease, with the district set to see temperatures reach highs of 11C later in the week.