BREAKING

Weather in Wakefield: District to see 'potentially disruptive weather' ahead of Christmas

The district will see some potentially disruptive weather later this week, with the Met Office forecasting strong winds and periods of rain.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
The weekly forecast for Wakefield states that “strong and blustery” westerly winds will bring an overcast and wet conditions for many throughout the latter end of the week with a maximum temperature of 9C.

The damp conditions will also continue into the weekend, with strong and gusty winds continuing through the period, bringing showers.

The forecast for the district also states that there is a chance of more persistent rain but the temperature is likely to remain mild.

The Met Office has warned of "strong and blustery" winds across Wakefield.The Met Office has warned of "strong and blustery" winds across Wakefield.
The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK.

"We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts but gusts of 50mph to 60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.”

