Weather in Wakefield: District to see 'potentially disruptive weather' ahead of Christmas

The district will see some potentially disruptive weather later this week, with the Met Office forecasting strong winds and periods of rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weekly forecast for Wakefield states that “strong and blustery” westerly winds will bring an overcast and wet conditions for many throughout the latter end of the week with a maximum temperature of 9C.

The damp conditions will also continue into the weekend, with strong and gusty winds continuing through the period, bringing showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast for the district also states that there is a chance of more persistent rain but the temperature is likely to remain mild.

The Met Office has warned of "strong and blustery" winds across Wakefield.

The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK.