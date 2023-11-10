Weather in Wakefield: Met Office forecast for district warns of cold spell and frost
The Met Office has predicted that Wakefield will see a low of 1C this weekend, with “cold starts” and “frost and fog” to be expected.
The temperature will plummet tonight (November 10) to lows of 3C and stay throughout the weekend – before reaching a new low of 1C on Sunday morning.
The temperature will increase at the beginning of next week but wind and rain are to be expected.
The remaining wet and unsettled conditions will then continue throughout the week.
The long range forecast for Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 22 said: “The weather will remain predominantly unsettled through this period with further showers or longer spells of rain for most of, although, in general, its nothing exceptional for this time of year.
"Temperatures for the time are at least becoming milder than average, before trending closer to average by the end of the period.”