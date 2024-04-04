Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of 'blustery showers' and 'strong winds' across Wakefield this weekend
The district will see contrasting conditions this weekend with temperatures reaching highs of 17C on Saturday (April 6) despite “blustery showers”.
The full Met Office forecast for the weekend, reads: “Sunshine and blustery showers this weekend. Windy with upland gales. Monday, winds easing with rain later. Warm on Saturday, nearer normal temperatures from Sunday.”
Despite the weather seeming to improve into early next week, it is set to change – with the unsettled spells predicted to continue throughout the month.
The long range forecast for the region, from April 8 to April 17, reads: “The ongoing unsettled spell of weather is likely to continue through to mid-April with little sign of any dramatic change. All areas can expect to see showers or longer spells of rain at times, with western hills likely to see the largest rainfall totals.
"Likewise, further windy spells are expected at times. Whilst unsettled conditions are most likely to prevail, there does appear to be at least a chance of some regions having drier interludes.
"Above average temperatures are most likely, albeit often tempered by cloud, rain and occasional strong winds.”