News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of freezing fog patches and falling temperatures across district

Despite the snow beginning to clear, Wakefield will see the cold temperatures continue through the week with lows of -5C in some parts of the district, the Met Office has warned.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has predicted that frost is likely across Wakefield with potential for some freezing fog patches over the next few days, which could clear up later in the week.

The district will also continue to face “chilly” days with the temperature dropping below freezing and a risk of snow overnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it gets further into the week, Wakefield will see highs of 4C with the wind increasing and a higher chance of rain.

Most Popular
Wakefield will see the cold temperatures continue throughout the week.Wakefield will see the cold temperatures continue throughout the week.
Wakefield will see the cold temperatures continue throughout the week.
Read More
Read more: Snow in Wakefield: 14 photos of the snowfall across the district, tak...

Despite this, the weather is set to improve over the weekend with the Met Office’s outlook for the weekend (December 7 to December 10) reading: “Wet and very windy with possible gales and some hill snow on Thursday.

"Unsettled for Friday and Saturday with outbreaks of rain, but turning milder.

"Winds easing somewhat through Friday.”

Related topics:Met OfficeWakefield