Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of freezing fog patches and falling temperatures across district
The Met Office has predicted that frost is likely across Wakefield with potential for some freezing fog patches over the next few days, which could clear up later in the week.
The district will also continue to face “chilly” days with the temperature dropping below freezing and a risk of snow overnight.
As it gets further into the week, Wakefield will see highs of 4C with the wind increasing and a higher chance of rain.
Despite this, the weather is set to improve over the weekend with the Met Office’s outlook for the weekend (December 7 to December 10) reading: “Wet and very windy with possible gales and some hill snow on Thursday.
"Unsettled for Friday and Saturday with outbreaks of rain, but turning milder.
"Winds easing somewhat through Friday.”