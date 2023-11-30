Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of sharp frosts and wintry flurries across the district

Wakefield will face a cold start to December with the Met Office warning of a drop in temperature and wintry showers across the district.

Wakefield can expect the temperatures to drop below freezing this weekend.

Due to the UK sitting in cold air from northern Scandinavia, the weather will turn much colder for the rest of the week and the start of next with daytime temperatures struggling to get above single figures and overnight temperatures staying below freezing.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “There has been some uncertainty in the atmospheric weather patterns for the coming days, however, confidence in the forecast is improving and there is a reducing chance of snow for southern areas of the UK, although there is still a chance we may see some sleety wintry showers over higher ground.”

