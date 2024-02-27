Weather in West Yorkshire: Met Office warns of wintry showers and snow across Wakefield in March
Despite mixed conditions across the past week, the weather is set to make a turn for the worst as the month comes to an end.
The district has welcomed clearer skies over the past few days, however, Wakefield will see an increase in clouds and strong winds towards the latter end of the week.
The Met Office outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Mainly fine on Wednesday, although perhaps on the cloudy side. Becoming windier and more changeable later in the week, turning colder too with some wintry showers to end the week.”
Across the city, there will be highs of 11C on Thursday (February 29) but lows of 2C on Friday (March 1).
The colder conditions will continue into March, with night frosts and snow over higher ground also expected.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for March 1 to March 10 reads: “It will become cooler and more unsettled from Friday and through the weekend with temperatures a little below average. Areas of showers sometimes banding together for longer spells of rain, this heavy at times and likely to turn wintry, even a lower levels and some snow accumulations are likely over higher ground, particularly in the west.
"Into the following week, the pattern likely returning to occasional frontal systems affecting more northern and western areas with some more settled spells developing in eastern areas as settled conditions spread out from northern Europe. Remaining around average temperatures for the time of year though some short-lived colder interludes remain likely.